Multiple arrests at pro-Palestinian rally on Upper East Side

At one point, the crowd directed their frustrations toward comedian Jerry Seinfeld as he exited the event.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police made multiple arrests at a pro-Palestinian rally on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Demonstrators protested against Bari Weiss, a speaker at the 92nd Street Y who criticized a Palestinian writer who, according to the demonstrators, died in an Israeli air strike.

Kemberly Richardson has more.

