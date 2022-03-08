Mayor Adams, Schools Chancellor Banks push to extend mayoral control of NYC public schools

Adams will be joined by Schools Chancellor David Banks.
State legislators are preparing to vote on a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul to extend the system of mayoral control by another four years.
Adams attended Bayside when public schools were governed by elected community boards, and is highly critical of the time period, saying it had a negative effect on him.
The mayor frequently cites his struggles with an undiagnosed learning disability
Adams will say mayoral control allowed Bayside to receive an additional $1.6 million in city funds last year.
Banks is also a believer in mayoral control, first enacted in 2002 under former Mayor Bloomberg.
Both believe it has led to higher graduation rates, significant growth in the preschool system, and enabled elected officials to quickly respond to coronavirus.
During a legislative hearing last week some lawmakers pushed back on the proposed extension.
Some said four years was too long while others argued to scrap it altogether, questioning the amount of power it gives the mayor.
