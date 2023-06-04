Moms-to-be, new moms get baby shower at Queens hospital

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- It is not often that moms-to-be and new moms get a baby shower at the hospital.

Northwell LIJ Forest Hills hosted a community baby shower on Sunday.

About 40 moms in Queens were treated to the shower, got to play games, and were given gifts that included baby clothing, diapers, and even baby wipes.

The hospital's chair of OB/GYN was also there to answer parents' questions in both English and Spanish.

