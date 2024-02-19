Driver runs over officer's foot while fleeing Queens traffic stop

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who ran over an officer's foot while fleeing a traffic stop in Queens.
The NYPD says the officer pulled the driver over near 109th Avenue and Centerville Street in South Ozone Park shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.
The suspect was in a black Chevy.
The officer went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not said if they know who they are looking for.
