Driver runs over officer's foot while fleeing Queens traffic stop

The officer went to the hospital with minor injuries.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who ran over an officer's foot while fleeing a traffic stop in Queens.

The NYPD says the officer pulled the driver over near 109th Avenue and Centerville Street in South Ozone Park shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was in a black Chevy.

Police have not said if they know who they are looking for.

