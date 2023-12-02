Hundreds of CUNY supporters demand more financial help in Midtown rally

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a sea of red outside Governor Kathy Hochul's office in Midtown, Manhattan - a show of solidarity as hundreds of CUNY supporters demanded more financial help.

"For the last two years, the governor and legislature has managed to - but we need to do better going forward," said PSC CUNY President James Davis.

The Professional Staff Congress, the union that represents CUNY staff says state funding for new faculty has barely kept pace with attrition. Infrastructure is another concern with eight percent of buildings in good repair.

Juan Vasquez is a student at Bronx Community College.

"Elevators that don't work throughout campus - had people get stuck, Vasquez said.

"Our university is cannibalizing its own budget to make up for gaps," Davis added.

The state and city funds CUNY's community colleges.

City Council Member Carmen de la Rosa is promising justice in light of the mayor's budget cuts to city agencies across the board last month.

"It's important that the cuts are made now, get restored in 2025 budget so the fight for budget justice doesn't stop." De la Rosa said.

"We are making sure on the state level we fully fund," said Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson.

For so many, it was personal.

"I myself graduated twice from Brooklyn College - from politics to medicine - it's all thanks to CUNY," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

It is a call for change to support the next generation of leaders.

