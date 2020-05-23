coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- No swimming will occur at New York City beaches for the foreseeable future, but that didn't stop members of the City Council from showing their apparent frustration with Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision.

The City Council released its own recommendations which call for beach-goers to be allowed to go in the water.

The guidelines, released by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Council Members representing neighborhoods with beaches, claim the city is able to provide for proper social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus, both at the destination and on the way to and from beaches.

"Access to city beaches isn't just a summer fun issue. It is an equity issue and a public health issue," Johnson said. "New Yorkers have done an amazing job coming together to flatten the curve and stop the spread so far. They deserve clear guidelines on how to safely enjoy city beaches as the summer heat approaches."

The recommendations call for reducing capacity at city beaches and sectioning off different parts of the sand to allow people to enjoy the water, sunbathe simply move around while keeping a safe distance.

Furthermore, the council wants to allow restaurants adjacent to beaches to open, bathrooms to be kept open,lifeguards to be provided with PPE and an increase in trash receptacles to minimize litter.

Mayor de Blasio decided this week to reopen the city's beaches ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, but not allow swimming.

De Blasio said the decision on beaches will stay in place even if the city enters phase one of reopening.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbeachesswimminghospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC beaches open for holiday weekend, no swimming allowed
NYC meets 2 of 3 indicator thresholds required to reopen
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to practice social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Mystic Pizza is first CT eatery to add outdoor dining under special permit
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Show More
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuits and Gravy
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
NJ deaths drop significantly; outdoor gatherings limit changed
Police set to identify one of Gilgo Beach murder victims
More TOP STORIES News