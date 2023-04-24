  • Watch Now
Accomplice takes a tumble during electronic store gunpoint robbery in SoHo

By WABC logo
Monday, April 24, 2023 2:59AM
It happened at an electronics store at Canal and Mercer in SoHo early Friday.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man held up a store worker at gunpoint while an accomplice tripped and took a tumble behind them.

It happened at an electronics store at Canal and Mercer in SoHo early Friday.

Police say the two thieves entered the store and struck the 72-year-old worker in the back of his head with a gun, then stole $1,500 from his wallet.

Police say thieves then tried to break into a safe but were not able to before they fled.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

