Several school buses catch on fire in the Bronx

Several school buses caught on fire in Hunts Point on Friday.

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Several school buses caught on fire in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Oak Point Avenue in Hunts Point.

It took dozens of firefighters to get the flames under control.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

