Coronavirus Update NYC: Public schools reopen for in-person learning, no remote option

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today is the first time everyone - all teachers and students - will be back in New York City public school classroom since March 2020.Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will start her back-to-school tour at PS 25 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Porter is defending the district's decision to do away with the remote option, forcing all students back in front of teachers.She spoke with Eyewitness News this morning."I've heard a lot from young people about the importance to them of getting vaccinated so they can get to school and experience our new normal of in-person learning," Porter told Eyewitness News anchors Ken Rosato and Michelle Charlesworth. "So I am really encouraged by that."COVID rules are being relaxed this school year as well.Vaccinated students who test positive but don't have any symptoms won't have to quarantine, and they will be encouraged to keep three feet of distancing.But some school principals say that's impossible.Masking is required, and teachers have to get at least one vaccine dose by September 27.But as of last week, at least 20% still were not vaccinated at all.Students are also not required to get the shot - and of course, those under 12 can't get it even if they wanted to.That's why some parents are demanding a remote option.But Chancellor Porter is not budging."I understand the concerns that parents have," she said. "That's why we moved to ensure that our entire workforce is vaccinated. So we want to wrap a bubble of protection around all of our students. And again, I definitely understand parents' concerns, but our students - and research has shown - our students have lost a lot over these last 18 months and they need to be back in school."Under the Vax to School program, students ages 12 and up can get their first dose of the vaccine during the first week of school and get their second dose in October.Despite all of the health and safety protocols, there's still plenty of debate about mandatory vaccines and in-person learning. In fact, teachers and parents rallied against it on Sunday.They rallied and marched, taking their message from City Hall to Washington Square Park.Parents protesting on Sunday say they will not be sending their children and grandchildren back to school."Since COVID, I've lost 13 members of my family. I refuse to send my grandchildren into a school where we don't know if it's safe," grandparent Sandra DeJesus said.The Department of Education says they will be setting up more than 700 vaccination sties at schools around the city every day this week. It's not clear how many adults will actually get the shot.Meantime, enrollment is plunging. It is now as low as 900,000, down from over a million before the pandemic.But the city believes that number will climb.And regarding teachers, the city must provide accommodations to staff with medical conditions or religious beliefs that preclude them from getting a COVID vaccine.That decision was handed down Friday by an arbitrator, and is considered a setback for Mayor Bill de Blasio.Many teachers are demanding a remote option and they want the return to full in-person classes delayed until January of next year.