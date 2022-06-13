Health & Fitness

Masks now optional for youngest students in NYC schools, day care centers

EMBED <>More Videos

Masks now optional for youngest NYC students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting today, young children get a break from masking in New York City schools and day care centers. Face masks are now optional for children ages 2-4.

For Wilmara Pierce, the mother of two young boys, one of them turning four, this is exactly what she's wanted to hear.

"Parents should have the right to choose what's going to be good for the kids," she told Eyewitness News. "For us adults, wearing masks for a long period of time is difficult. For little ones, they don't understand."

City officials say COVID cases have dropped by 26 percent in the past three weeks.

They further believe New York is over the peak of this past wave.

That's a big reason for the mask mandate for Pre-K and day care centers are now becoming optional.

Jovan Benjamin says his four-year-old son Juelz will still be masking up in school.

"COVID is still out there, you never know whose child is sick, you don't know what's going on with somebody else's household," he said.

As masks become optional for the youngest New Yorkers, the White House is outlining the early stages of the distribution plan for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under five.

Officials say the shots could be available by June 21.

As some parents wait for the vaccine to roll out, Mayor Adams is strongly recommending that New Yorkers continue to wear masks indoors.

He further says that masks will continue to be available for students or staff in schools if they choose to wear them.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityeducationchildrencovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot in NYC apartment building lobby
Video: Subway surfers seen walking atop Brooklyn train
AccuWeather: Turning warmer, more humid
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges before Gov. Ball appearance
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 separate stabbings on 7 train
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes big comeback
Show More
Chelsea Piers protesters furious Gov. Ron DeSantis invited to speak
All clear at Port Authority following police investigation
'Strawberry Supermoon' to appear starting Sunday night
White supremacist group members arrested near Idaho pride event
Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
More TOP STORIES News