Coronavirus Update New York City: Some NYC schools prepare to reopen Monday with new rules in place

Starting on Monday, K-5, Pre-K and 3-K, along with District 75 special needs programs, will return for in-person learning.
Around 190,000 students are eligible to return to class on Monday.
The city is now scrapping the previous trigger point of 3% city positivity -- but every parent must sign a testing consent form for their child.
Mayor Bill de Blasio warned parents if they signed up for hybrid learning and do not send their kid to school, they will lose the seat to free up space for other students.
He says that too many students are "holding" seats by being signed up for in-person learning and then attending remotely at home.
"We need the kids in school or signed up for in-person learning, and any family that signed up for in-person learning and does not actually intend for their child to be in school, we respect that, we want you then to be placed into the all-remote education approach, so we can free up seats," de Blasio said last week.
Meanwhile, a rally was set for Sunday at City Hall Park to demand that middle and high schools in the city are also reopened.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote an Op-Ed over the weekend arguing that low positivity rates in schools show it is possible to control the spread of COVID-19 if everyone follows public health guidelines. He said that in every part of the state, infection rates in schools are much lower than in their surrounding communities. He attributes that to safety practices in schools like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.
