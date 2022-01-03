coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: Back to school in New York City today with new test rules

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Chantee Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Back to school in NYC today with new COVID test rules

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public schools resume in-person classes today with extra precautions in place.

Despite some skepticism amid the omicron surge, Mayor Eric Adams says he will keep kids in school as long as they don't have the virus.

Adams is expected to speak at a school in the Melrose section of the Bronx along with the city's new schools chancellor, David Banks.

Public schools are doubling the amount of weekly testing, and both vaccinated and unvaccinated students will now be tested

Previously, just 10% of unvaccinated students were tested.

The city is also changing its rules to limit quarantine.

Instead of an entire classroom shifting to remote learning when one or more students test positive, all students in the class will be given rapid at-home tests.

Those who test negative and are asymptomatic will be allowed to return the day after their first negative test.

Students will then be given be given a second at-home test within seven days of their exposure.

The state will give the school districts two million tests to support the changes.

"The test kits, I've certainly done them myself, they are not super easy but with the instructions they are entirely doable," said Health + Hospitals President Dr. Mitchell Katz. "You have to read the instructions but if you read the instructions, you will get it right. New Yorkers are a smart and savvy group and I believe in them."



"They're going to send home, home test kits with those who have been exposed, which is great, because they're hard to get in stores," one mother told Eyewitness News.

"It is so important, number one, to get our schools open and normalize the educational environment as best as possible," said Adams. "We are going to have massive testing. We are going to double the number of tests."

PS 58 in Carroll Gardens, however, will be closed on Monday. The school's principal sent a letter to parents that the closure is due to staffing shortages caused by COVID.

The DOE tells Eyewitness News that this was not authorized and there are substitutes that could have worked.

In addition to the mayor's briefing this morning, the teachers union will hold its own news conference in Kips Bay about safety amid omicron.

NYC is the largest public school system in the nation with nearly 1 million students.

ALSO READ | NYC reports 1st murder of the year after woman stabbed near diner
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year's Day, marking the first known murder of 2022.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthback to schoolcoronavirus testingschool testingreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Broadway update: Mrs. Doubtfire taking a hiatus
NYC schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures
COVID Update: Experts concerned about post-New Year's surge
COVID Update: New York starts 2022 with new single-day case record
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow arriving in NJ; NYC on northern edge
Tri-State prepares for snow; emergency declared for southern NJ
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Adams on COVID surge: 'We must pivot and evolve with it'
Police: Man violently attacks NJ police officer, drags him with car
Transformer explodes near Queens subway tracks
Show More
Off-duty officer shot while resting in his car released from hospital
Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M; Three $50K tickets sold in New York
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Man struck, killed by FDNY ambulance in the Bronx
COVID Update: Experts concerned about post-New Year's surge
More TOP STORIES News