Man wanted for 2 sex attacks in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man is wanted for two sex attacks in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

In one of the attacks, he knocked a 23-year-old woman to the ground and touched her genitals before getting away on an electric bike along Central Park West, a block from the Museum of Natural History.

Police say the same man approached a 28-year-old woman from behind near Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

The man claimed to have a knife and forced the woman to perform a sex act on him.



Both women sustained abrasions in the attacks.

