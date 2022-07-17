Man wanted for 2 sex attacks in New York City

In one of the attacks, he knocked a 23-year-old woman to the ground and touched her genitals before getting away on an electric bike along Central Park West, a block from the Museum of Natural History.
Police say the same man approached a 28-year-old woman from behind near Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.
The man claimed to have a knife and forced the woman to perform a sex act on him.
Both women sustained abrasions in the attacks.
