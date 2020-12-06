Man accused of sex trafficking children in New York City following undercover investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man in the Bronx was arrested and charged with sex trafficking children thanks to a minor that spoke out to police.Paul Alexander, 57, was arrested following an investigation dubbed Operation Mile High.The investigation began in March when minor told the NYPD that Alexander sexually abused her and other underage girls before promoting them for prostitution.Through the use of recording devices, social media, and undercover tactics, the investigative team has accused Alexander of trafficking children across county lines for sex.Alexander was arraigned Saturday on charges of Sex Trafficking of a Child, Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child, Promoting Prostitution, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.This marks the first time Attorney General Letitia James has charged a defendant with the newly enacted crime of Sex Trafficking of a Child, which strengthens prosecutors' ability to hold sex traffickers accountable."There is nothing more reprehensible than sexually exploiting a child," said Attorney General James. "This individual's alleged actions jeopardized the health and safety of our children and highlighted the critical need for these new protections that strengthen our ability to hold perpetrators accountable for these gross violations of the law. I thank the NYPD for their partnership in this investigation, and I will continue to use all the tools at my office's disposal to hold accountable those who seek to abuse our children."Alexander faces up to 50 years in jail if convicted.----------