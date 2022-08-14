Teen charged murder after 14-year-old shot in chest in Bronx lobby

A teen was found fatally shot in an apartment building lobby in the Fordham section of the Bronx. Sonia Rincon has the story.

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder after another teen was shot in the chest inside the lobby of a Bronx apartment building.

Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police believe both Borbin and the suspect were among a group of boys who had been playing with the weapon.

Police have not release the name of the teen charged because of his age.

Area residents say gun violence is reaching new levels in the neighborhood.

"I think about my son every day," said neighbor Robin Smith, who lost her son in a shooting. "He didn't get a chance to live."

The news of Borbin's death impacted neighbors who say the gun violence is out of control -- especially among kids.

"What is this?" Smith said. "Every day, we're losing children now. Every day, we're losing a child."

It's unclear where the boys got the gun or who owns it, and police are asking for the public's help.

"When I grew up, we didn't through this, we didn't go through violence with guns, and knives and stuff, we had a fight and we shook hands and moved on," Smith said. "Today, they're showing these children how to use guns and knives. They're not showing them anything productive, they're showing them violence, like how to take each other's life... It's just painful how these children are losing their lives. They're not even living."

Residents, meanwhile, say they're desperate for a change and need help.

"Since the beginning of this year, things have gotten much worse in the city," community activist Darrell Bennett said. "We've tried to get the attention of the mayor, tried to get the attention of the governor, we've been doing work with government agencies, but there needs to be more."

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

