New video shows SUV used in shooting of mom pushing stroller in Queens

By Eyewitness News
New video shows SUV used in shooting of mom pushing stroller

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new video Saturday of the SUV wanted in connection with a shooting in Queens that left a mother pushing a stroller with a gunshot wound to the back.

The woman was walking with her 5-year-old and pushing a 2-year-old in the stroller along Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway when the gunfire rang out just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the shooter opened fire from a black Acura MDX, hitting the 28-year-old woman in the back and arm and a 44-year-old man in the arm.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive.

The SUV sped away along Mott Avenue before heading south bound on Caffery Avenue.

It is unclear at this time who was the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

