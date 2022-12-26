Woman struck in head by stray bullet, killed while walking to supermarket in Manhattan

A woman was killed when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Manhattan on Monday, police say. Sonia Rincon has the story.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Manhattan on Monday, police say.

According to investigators, 64-year-old Valeria Ortegawas walking to the grocery store around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in Inwood when an unknown gunman opened fire from across the street.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for two people who fled on a scooter.

Investigators say the shooter fired a gun from across Dyckman Street, possibly at somebody in a vehicle.

The woman's husband, Vicente Garcia, was visibly distraught at the scene.

The pair had lived in Inwood for more than 35 years and have three adult children together.

