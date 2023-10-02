Man killed after shots fired during altercation in Washington Heights

A car pulled up to the victim who was riding a scooter, authorities said. Things escalated once the driver of the car and a passenger got out of their vehicle. Lindsay Tuchman reports.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Upper Manhattan (WABC) -- A brawl in Upper Manhattan turned deadly Monday night, after a man on a scooter was gunned down.

Officials say the shooting happened near the corner of West 185th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue at around 11:45 p.m.

A car pulled up to the 33-year-old victim who was riding a scooter, authorities said. Things escalated once the driver of the car got out of their vehicle.

Officials say the two allegedly got into a fight that escalated into a brawl on the ground. Police have not said whether this stemmed from a prior disagreement.

The passenger of the car pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his torso, authorities said. That suspect got back into the car with the driver and sped off.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

ALSO READ | Driver facing terrorism charges after plowing into NJ police station

Residents in Washington Heights were not so surprised by this latest bout of gun violence in their area.

"There's always something going down in this area. I always feel like I have to watch my back to make sure I'm not in an area that looks 'sus'," Jerome Gillespie Jr. said.

Police have not determined a motive in this shooting and no arrests have been made.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.