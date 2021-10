2nd gunman arrested after wild shootout outside Brooklyn bodega: Police

⚠️ ARREST MADE



A SECOND trigger man has been arrested & charged in the Brooklyn #MemorialDay shooting.



Your @NYPDDetectives: Relentlessly seeking justice for victims. https://t.co/IBmJ6OUOHh — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 5, 2021

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a second man in connection to a wild shootout outside a bodega on Memorial Day that injured five people, according to officials.NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Friday night, that a second trigger man was arrested and charged in the shooting.The first arrest was 25-year-old Queens resident Jonathan Espinal , who was charged Wednesday with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.The bodega shooting was just one of several incidents in a violent six-hour period across the city on Monday.Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of the wild shootout on the Bushwick street.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Knickerbocker Avenue, and authorities say it appeared to be Trinitarios gang members shooting at a rival gang.Espinal was previously charged April 27 with aggravated unlicensed driving and driving with a suspended license after crashing on the Clearview Expressway at the Long Island Expressway in Queens, killing his friend.Police Officer Anastasios Tsakos was directing traffic around that fatal crash when he was struck and killed by another driver.Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------