Crews work to repair giant sinkhole that swallowed Bronx van

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- It was a wild scene in the Bronx after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a van after a day of torrential rain and flooding across the area.

Crews were still working on Tuesday morning to repair the giant sinkhole on 1613 Radcliff Avenue in Morris Park.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection responded to investigate the scene.

Crews say repair work will be extensive, and the block will remain closed for a week or so to rebuild subsurface infrastructure and restore the roadway.

There is no evidence that weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Residents say they don't agree because they've had a number of issues on this block, including flooding into their basements when it rains heavily.

They are now without water service because of the sinkhole.



"The guy I spoke to earlier, he said it's probably going to be about two hours, but then he looked at me and said it was probably going to be longer than that," a resident said.

Crews were filling the sinkhole with sand and dirt as they tried to secure the area.

Just around the corner on Van Ness Avenue, last month another sinkhole appeared. The DEP said it is investigating.

