FDNY truck stuck in sinkhole in Brooklyn after water main break; basements nearby flooded

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An FDNY truck is stuck in a sinkhole in Brooklyn after a water main break forced the ground to give way.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on 851 President Street in Park Slope.

Much of the water has been cleaned up, but neighbors say the whole ordeal is a huge mess, causing flooding in their basements.

