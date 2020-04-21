7 on your side investigation

7 On Your Side Investigates: Future of NYC slaughterhouses under debate amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Activists saturated live animal markets in New York City with demands they close Tuesday, staging protests at six different markets in Brooklyn, Astoria, Flushing, The Bronx and Harlem.

In all, New York City has roughly 80 live animal markets, also called slaughterhouses and wet markets.

"Live animal markets are a petri dish of infectious diseases," said Donny Moss, an advocate with the organization Their Turn.

The demonstrations come less than a week after 7 On Your Side Investigates examined repeated health and safety violations noted during state inspections.

"They are not essential businesses," said Jill Carnegie, an advocate with Slaughter Free NYC. "There are other food markets available for people to get what they need to get through this pandemic."

While animal advocates have long argued the markets have no place in a densely populated city like New York, their calls for reform are now being echoed by doctors and legislators, who also have concerns about these markets and diseases carried by animals amid coronavirus.

"Wet markets are an important source of affordable food and livelihood all over the world, but in many places they have been poorly regulated and poorly maintained," said World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, encouraging countries to enforce stricter regulations on live animal markets to limit the risk of disease.

New York Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal said she hoped to introduce new legislation regarding urban slaughterhouses within the week.

"What we are looking at is anything from stronger regulation to shutting them down all together," Rosenthal said.

Already, New York bans new slaughterhouses from opening within 1,500 feet of a residence, but live animal markets already in existence have been allowed to remain open.

Market owners said their stores are culturally significant and shouldn't close.

"There are certain precautions you have to take, certain laws you have to abide by, and I think the same thing should fall to live poultry markets," market owner Imran Uddin said. "And so, education to owners, as well as to the public, I think that is vital."

In a statement, the New York City Department of Health said the markets "pose no risk to public health as long as they are properly cleaned."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealth7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Pandemic drone launches in CT to measure crowds, fever
7 On Your Side Investigates helps family left without food stamps
Coronavirus: 425 outbreaks at New Jersey nursing homes
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey sees deadliest day with 379 new fatalities
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
7 On Your Side cleans up health hazard from discarded PPE
Show More
Pandemic drone launches in CT to measure crowds, fever
Trump's tweet of total immigration ban sparks confusion
2 NYC sisters raise money through social media challenge
Teacher runs 30 miles for 30th birthday, raising money for hospital
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
More TOP STORIES News