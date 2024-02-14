New York City lawsuit accuses social media companies of fueling youth mental health crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that New York City is suing four of the nation's largest social media companies for fueling a national and nyc mental health crisis.

The lawsuit was filed to hold TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube Accountable for their damaging influence on the mental health of children, Adams said.

The city is joining hundreds of school districts across the nation in filing litigation to force the tech companies to change their behavior and recover the costs of addressing the public health threat.

"Over the past decade, we have seen just how addictive and overwhelming the online world can be, exposing our children to a non-stop stream of harmful content and fueling our national youth mental health crisis," Adams said. "Our city is built on innovation and technology, but many social media platforms end up endangering our children's mental health, promoting addiction, and encouraging unsafe behavior. Today, we're taking bold action on behalf of millions of New Yorkers to hold these companies accountable for their role in this crisis, and we're building on our work to address this public health hazard. This lawsuit and action plan are part of a larger reckoning that will shape the lives of our young people, our city, and our society for years to come."

The lawsuit alleges that the companies intentionally designed their platforms to purposefully manipulate and addict children and teens to social media.

Last month, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan's public health advisory declared social media a public health threat.

The advisory provides recommendations to parents and caregivers, health care providers, educators, and policymakers on actions that can be taken to protect children, including the recommendation to delay social media use until the age of 14.

