Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway

A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.

The incident took place at 5:05 a.m. on the L train platform on 6th Avenue and 14th Street.

The victim was sent to the Bellevue hospital and is in stable condition.

The assailant fled the scene and police describe her as a heavyset woman in her 20's with blonde hair.

Police are currently investigating.

ALSO READ | Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube