Suspect accused of Yankee Stadium subway stabbing wanted in another attack

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspect accused of a stabbing last week inside the Yankee Stadium subway station is also wanted for a second crime.

Police say Diego Diaz, 19, attacked an 85-year-old man on the same day as the other attack. Thomas Bransford was returning from vacation and had just parked his car and was grabbing his luggage near Broad and Exchange Place in Lower Manhattan.

Diaz then pushed Bransford to the ground. Police say he then flashed a knife and stole Bransford's cellphone and watch - both worth about $900.

"The next thing I know he's up behind me and he says I have a knife, give me your money," said Bransford.

The scuffle drew the attention of Good Samaritan Joshua Avila, who was on his way into a nearby subway station.

"I see a guy swinging his arm like he's cutting him, so I run over -- he looked at me and ran the other direction," said Avila.

Bransford says he is thankful for the Good Samaritan who saved his life -- and their new friendship.

