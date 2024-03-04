Teen arrested following violent rampage inside Staten Island emergency room

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island arrested a man following a violent rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center.
Police say Devonte Loyce, 19, was at the hospital for an evaluation when he pulled out a knife and attacked three security guards.
Loyce also punched a nurse in the face, bit an employee in the emergency room and shoved an EMT.
Officers at the hospital for an unrelated reason quickly arrested him.
