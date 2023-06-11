Stonewall rainbow flag display vandalized, city councilman tweets

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The rainbow flag display at the Stonewall National Monument in the West Village was vandalized, according to a city councilman.

Erik Bottcher tweeted photos of the flags with the sticks snapped and thrown to the ground.

He says if anyone thinks the vandalism will intimidate or weaken the community, they are mistaken.

It is not clear however what the vandal's intent may have been.

The NYPD says it has no reports on the vandalism.

