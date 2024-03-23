Parents, families take a stand against speeding cars in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Under the 7 train and across Roosevelt Avenue on Friday night, hundreds of parents and children reclaimed the streets.

There were four fatalities last week alone in Queens after pedestrians were struck by vehicles. More than half the city children killed in the last two years were from the borough.

Raul Ampuero's 9-year-old son was struck and killed by a car making a left turn six years ago in Jackson Heights.

"He was a funny kid. He liked to play. He had a beautiful smile," Ampuero said.

The driver never saw him as he was crossing the street with his mother.

Just last week, eight-year-old Bayron Palomino Arroyo was struck and killed by a truck making a left turn in East Elmhurst. His mother was just inches away.

"I don't know what's worse. Let me tell you something - my son dead or my mother of my kid living with this for the rest of her life. I don't know what's worse," Ampuero added.

Advocates are taking on state lawmakers to pass Sammy's Law, which would allow the city to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on some streets.

They also want to scramble crosswalks, which stops traffic coming from all directions, allowing pedestrians to cross in every direction at the same time.

"We have a crisis that's taking place here and New York City needs control over our own streets," said Danny Harris of Transportation Alternatives.

"Albany can act now by passing Sammy's Law, letting scramble crosswalks happen at every school corner," said State Senator Jessica Ramos.

