Suspect wanted after teen is attacked, kissed on Brooklyn subway platform

Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked and kissed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked and kissed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked and kissed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked and kissed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking to track down a man who investigators say attacked a teenager on a Brooklyn subway platform.

They say the man approached a 15-year-old just before midnight on Friday at the Halsey Street Station - pushed her, grabbed her cell phone, pinned her down, and groped her.

The teenager says the man also kissed her.

Police say the suspect appears to be in his thirties, 5'8" with a dark complexion.

ALSO READ | Police release new surveillance footage of Gucci store robbery

Phil Taitt reports.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.