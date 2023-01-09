18 public restrooms to re-open at various subway stops across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eighteen public restrooms will re-open along the MTA subway system on Monday, and passengers will notice a few upgrades.

Starting at 7 a.m., nine subway stations will open one male and one female restroom.

The MTA closed the restrooms due to COVID safety protocols. During the closure, the MTA freshened up the restrooms with new faucets, lighting, fixtures, and a few coats of paint.

The restroom re-opening includes a number of busy stops including Yankee Stadium, Bryant Park, Union Square, Jay Street-MetroTech, and the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt station.

