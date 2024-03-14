Mayor Eric Adams says increased subway security is the new normal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- After a recent spate of high-profile crimes in the New York City subway, Mayor Eric Adams is speaking out on Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to keep the system safe.

After one week, the deployments have not let up. Hundreds of police officers are patrolling the New York City transit system -- from the platforms to the trains.

And hundreds more MTA police and state troopers, alongside National Guard troops, are conducting random bag checks. They are stationed there on orders from Hochul.

"You want to address it in a real way, and hats off to her for doing so," Adams said.

In an interview Thursday with Eyewitness News, Adams said he's grateful for the manpower, but admitted it's really a job for the NYPD.

"That's why I put 1,000 police officers back in the subway system to really go after that visualization that we need," Adams said. "And that is why I'm continuing to push back on those who state we should be disbanding or defunding our police department. I want more recruits. I want more officers here because that's what New Yorkers want."

The fear factor has been rising for weeks after a series of high-profile crimes. The governor deployed the soldiers after denying the city's request for millions in overtime funding for the NYPD.

It's too soon to know if these latest deployments are working. But transit crime overall has been trending lower.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett asked if that should be considered the new normal.

"Yes, and that's the analysis that we must do," Adams said. "And that's what I charged the commissioner and Chief Kemper with. I am saying to the team, we have to now look at what's the new norm and we have to police to that new norm."

In a virtual news conference, critics insisted that more policing won't solve the problem.

"The plan that the governor put out is not truly about being serious about safety, it's about showing some kind of theatrical leadership," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

"There is a negative, emotional and psychological impact that this policy will have on many New Yorkers," said David Moss with the Legal Defense Fund.

