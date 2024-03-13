Police seek suspect who threw flammable liquid at group waiting for subway in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who they say threw a container of some sort of flammable liquid at a group of people in a subway station.

It happened on the No. 1 train platform at the West 28th Street subway station just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

The suspect, described as in his 30s and approximately 6 feet tall, ran away from the subway station.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, black pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

