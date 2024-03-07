Man stabbed in his hand while trying to intervene in dispute at Bronx subway station

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in his hand while trying to intervene in a dispute at a Bronx subway station.

Officials say the attack happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Pelham Parkway station. The victim was injured while trying to stop two men from harassing a woman at around 1 a.m.

The suspects fled in a white vehicle. The 53-year-old victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are also looking for a suspect who hit a 4 train conductor in the head with a glass bottle.

Authorities say the conductor suffered a minor injury after the attack at the 170th Street station.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspect in that attack:

These two crimes come on the heels of Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement about a new subway safety plan.

The plan includes the deployment of 750 National Guard members and 250 New York State and MTA police officers into the subway system, and additional teams to handle cases involving people exhibiting signs of mental illness.

On Wednesday evening, the NYPD posted bag checkpoints at several subway stations. The mayor's office says bag screening will ramp up at over 130 subway stations next week.

Malik Britton, a commuter who is worried about his safety underground, says he plants himself where he can't be thrown into an oncoming train.

"Away from the tracks and nobody could push me or be behind me," he tells Eyewitness News. "I'm pretty much against the beams."

For Abhijeet Singh, another fellow subway commuter, it's a matter of keeping a watchful eye.

"I have to watch my back," Singh said.

Some riders say they feel even more concerned with the deployment of the National Guard.

"More nervous. Because I feel like it's more of a threat happening instead of just the police," subway rider Khadijha Lugo said. "So I don't think the National Guard would be a good idea."

Experts say Hochul's deployment of the National Guard is not sustainable long term, likely only a few months -- just in time for when congestion pricing goes into effect. There is no clear timeline as to when Hochul's plan will officially go into effect.

