Victim of attempted rape in Queens subway station speaks out

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The search continues for a man police say tried to rape a woman inside a subway station in Queens.

It was around midnight on Feb. 24 when 21-year-old Jamileth finished her late shift cleaning offices and heading home on the F train.

After closing her eyes, Jamileth told Eyewitness News that when she woke up a man was staring at her.

As the train pulled into 169th Street and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, she tried to get off but says the man was blocking the doors and performing a lewd act.

Eventually, he left. But she waited on the platform before starting up the stairs. Unfortunately, Jamileth says he was waiting for her.

"He was waiting for me," she told Eyewitness News.

Jamileth described the heart stopping moment when she saw him waiting for her at the top of the stairs before he then followed her down a long passageway and attacked her.

"He starts bringing me backwards towards this inlet," she said. "That's where he makes me fall down. He starts dragging me."

Thankfully, a security guard at the station heard the screaming, raced to the scene and scared the man away.

"Now, I'm always looking behind me," she said. "I can't walk calmly. I always think that someone is following. I don't know what to do. I feel terrible."

The young victim migrated to the United States in January so that she can support her family back in Ecuador.

She now has switched to a day shift so she doesn't have to get him so late.

However, no matter the time of travel, she lives in a state of fair.

