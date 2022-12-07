Woman surrounded, strangled by group inside Brooklyn subway station

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was strangled as she sat on a bench inside of a subway station on Sunday in Brooklyn in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

The 25-year-old victim was on the platform of the southbound 2 train inside of the Grand Army Plaza subway station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a group of male suspects.

Police say the group surrounded her, strangled her, and dragged her by the neck off the bench.

Emergency services treated her at the scene.

Police released images of the suspects which show two of them carrying longboard skateboards.

Investigators say the incident appears to be gang related.

On Monday, the NYPD released citywide crime statistics for the month of November which showed major crime in transit stations and on trains was down 12.8% compared to November 2021.

ALSO READ | Suspect in string of shootings surrenders after extensive manhunt

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.