Man shot and killed aboard subway train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a moving subway train in Brooklyn.

Police say the 34-year-old was shot in the back and shoulder on Sunday just after just before 8:30 p.m. while he was on a moving southbound 3 train approaching the Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College Stop at Franklin Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description of him at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

