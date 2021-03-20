NYPD investigate suspicious letters sent to NYC schools as 7th incident reported

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the latest incident of suspicious letters that were sent to several New York City schools.

The NYPD were called to Rudolf Steiner School located on East 78th St on the Upper East Side at 11 p.m. Friday after a staff member noticed a white letter envelope with powder inside. It was the seventh incident reported since Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, a sixth suspicious envelope with white power inside was delivered to River Park Nursery School.

Each envelope had a U.S. flag stamp and a handwritten address in block letters.

Officials say the powder turned out to be non-hazardous.

"From March 10, 2021 through today, six schools in Manhattan were mailed a similar-looking white envelope containing a white powdery substance," the NYPD tweeted. "In each instance, the material was screened and determined to be non-hazardous. Each envelope has a U.S. flag stamp and a handwritten address in block letters. The NYPD is sharing an example of the envelope for awareness. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious should call 911."

Five other similar incidents were reported Thursday.

Officials say the packages were received between March 10 and March 18.

Police believe the motive of the sender was to cause disruption and alarm.

