Cab driver death arrests: Victim was beaten after catching up with young fare beater

Two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Two 20-year-old men have formally been charged in the fatal attack on a 52-year-old taxi driver in Queens, as more details emerge about the alleged crime.

Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter are accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Kutin Gyimah after he confronted them for an unpaid fare on August 13.

Two girls, a 15-year-old and a still unapprehended 13-year-old, also allegedly participated in the deadly incident, while another girl at the scene is now being treated as a witness.

Amon and Porter both surrendered at the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway after investigators released video of the suspects wanted in Gyimah's death.

"As alleged, these two defendants, with two juveniles, fatally assaulted a taxicab driver after he confronted them for fare evasion," District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "An entire family is now grieving the tragic and senseless loss of their loved one because of this abhorrent behavior."

Authorities said that when Gyimah let the five passengers out near Beach 54th Street and Avenue Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m., they refused to pay the fare and fled in different directions.

He gave chase, eventually catching up with one of the younger female passengers. Surveillance footage shows them engaged in a struggle before officials say Amos circled back and punched Gyimah multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

At that point, prosecutors say Amos, Porter and two of the females surrounded Gyimah and punched and kicked him repeatedly as he lay on the pavement.

Katz said Gyimah attempted to regain his footing, and when he stood up, Amos punched him twice in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head.

They then left Gyimah motionless on the ground and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Emergency medical responders transported Gyimah to a local hospital, where he died from blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

His wife, Abigail Gyimah, said she was relieved at the news of the arrest.

"He was my children's hero," she said. "He was my backbone. He was the one I looked up to. I look up to God, but aside God, he was the only one I looked up to. And now, his life has just been cut short just like that."

The couple has four children ages 3, 5, 7 and 8.

Amos is charged with first- and second-degree gang assault, first- and second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and theft of services. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Porter is charged with second-degree assault and theft of services, and he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

