Trial begins for man charged in West Side Highway bike path terror attack

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists along the West Side Highway. Shirleen Allicot reports.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The trial for the man charged in the deadliest terror attack in New York since September 11 gets underway Monday.

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists along the West Side Highway on Halloween in 2017, killing eight people.

Saipov pleaded not guilty to charges that include murder in the aid of racketeering.

This is the first federal death penalty trial of the Biden Administration.

If Saipov is convicted, the jury would decide whether he deserves the death penalty or life in prison.

ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.