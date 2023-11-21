Everything to know about the balloon inflation for Macy's 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's time to get pumped up!

On the day before Thanksgiving, Macy's famed balloon inflation event takes place on the Upper West Side on Manhattan.

Crews will be inflating 6 featured character helium balloon stars and 32 novelty and heritage inflatables for their Thanksgiving Day flights.

2023 BALLOONS

The new class includes Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Blue Cat & Chugs by Cool Cats, a digitally native character; Kung Fu Panda's Po by Universal Pictures' Dreamworks Animation; Leo by Netflix, Inc.; Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation Inc.; Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury; and Uncle Dan by Illumination.

HOW TO SEE THEM IN PERSON

Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration will be open to public viewing from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. The public entrance point can ONLY be accessed at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. All spectators are subject to security screening by NYPD. As guests exit the balloon inflation area they will also have the opportunity to see select float assembly between 81st and 86th Streets.

FEATURED BALLOONS ON 77TH STREET

Beagle Scout Snoopy (NEW)

Smokey Bear

Diary of A Wimpy Kid

Bluey & Keepy Uppy Balloon

Blue Cat & Chugs (NEW)

Baby Shark

Spongebob SquarePants & Gary

HF Sinclair's Baby Dino Ballonicles

HF Sinclair's Dino

Leo

Goku

FEATURED BALLOONS ON 81ST STREET

Go Bowling Balloonicles

Ronald McDonald

Chase from PAW Patrol

Stuart the Minion

Uncle Dan (NEW)

Funko Pop! inspired Grogu

Monkey D. Luffy (NEW)

Kung Fu Panda's Po (NEW)

Red Titan

Pillsbury Doughboy(NEW)

Pikachu & Eevee

