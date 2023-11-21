Everything to know about the balloon inflation for Macy's 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's time to get pumped up!
On the day before Thanksgiving, Macy's famed balloon inflation event takes place on the Upper West Side on Manhattan.
Crews will be inflating 6 featured character helium balloon stars and 32 novelty and heritage inflatables for their Thanksgiving Day flights.
The new class includes Beagle Scout Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Blue Cat & Chugs by Cool Cats, a digitally native character; Kung Fu Panda's Po by Universal Pictures' Dreamworks Animation; Leo by Netflix, Inc.; Monkey D. Luffy by Toei Animation Inc.; Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury; and Uncle Dan by Illumination.
Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration will be open to public viewing from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. The public entrance point can ONLY be accessed at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. All spectators are subject to security screening by NYPD. As guests exit the balloon inflation area they will also have the opportunity to see select float assembly between 81st and 86th Streets.
Beagle Scout Snoopy (NEW)
Smokey Bear
Diary of A Wimpy Kid
Bluey & Keepy Uppy Balloon
Blue Cat & Chugs (NEW)
Baby Shark
Spongebob SquarePants & Gary
HF Sinclair's Baby Dino Ballonicles
HF Sinclair's Dino
Leo
Goku
Go Bowling Balloonicles
Ronald McDonald
Chase from PAW Patrol
Stuart the Minion
Uncle Dan (NEW)
Funko Pop! inspired Grogu
Monkey D. Luffy (NEW)
Kung Fu Panda's Po (NEW)
Red Titan
Pillsbury Doughboy(NEW)
Pikachu & Eevee
