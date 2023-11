Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 street closures in NYC

The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will feature six new balloons.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 97th year featuring giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, and much more.

The parade also means lots of street closures around the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fun begins on Wednesday with the balloon inflation event on the Upper West Side. Seven new balloon giants will join the lineup: "Beagle Scout Snoopy," "Blue Cat & Chugs," "Kung Fu Panda's Po," "Leo," "Monkey D. Luffy," "Pillsbury Doughboy" and "Uncle Dan."

The event is open to the public on Wednesday, November 22 from noon until 6:00 p.m.

The viewing location entrance is located at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

The viewing location is outside the Museum of Natural History between West 77th and 81st Streets.

Volunteers will be available to help guests find their way.

The best way to get there is mass transit. The closest subway entrance is the B and C stop at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Parade Street Closures

Central Park West will be closed from West 72nd and West 86th streets beginning at 2:00 a.m.. on Wednesday, November 22 and continuing through noon on Thanksgiving Day.

During the same period, 72nd through 85th streets will also be closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the parade on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

Formation for the parade:

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Additional closures are as follows:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Additional locations:

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 58th Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

