Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Street closures, balloons, performers and more

The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will feature six new balloons.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned to the streets of New York City.

The Macy's parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff and spectators often line up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer the marchers, floats, entertainers and marching bands.

For the first time in its long history, the holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, half an hour earlier than previous years

Here is everything you need to know about the parade:

PARADE ROUTE

The 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off from Central Park West and 77th Street. The 2.5-mile procession marches south to Columbus Circle, turns east onto Central Park South, and proceeds south on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street. It then turns west and ends at 7th Avenue, in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Anyone planning on going to the parade in person, be advised there will be no spectator viewing along the following sections of the route:

On Central Park West, between 59th Street and 60th Street

In the telecast area on 6th Avenue, from 34th to 38th streets

On 34th Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue

SECURITY

No large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should alert a police officer or call 911. The NYPD's terrorism hotline is 888-NYC-SAFE.

There are no "active, credible or specific" threats to the annual Thanksgiving parade in New York but the NYPD warned in a new security assessment the event remains an "attractive target."

The document, known as an Event Threat Assessment and obtained by ABC News, said despite the absence of threats mass gatherings, iconic location and high-profile events, including parades, remain attractive targets for foreign terrorist organizations.

Part of the NYPD security profile for the parade includes blocker cars, barriers and bollards.

BALLOONS AND FLOATS

This year's parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 32 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns and eight performance groups.

Seven new balloon giants will join the lineup: "Beagle Scout Snoopy," "Blue Cat & Chugs," "Kung Fu Panda's Po," "Leo," "Monkey D. Luffy," "Pillsbury Doughboy" and "Uncle Dan."

Returning giant balloons include "Bluey," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Paw Patrol," "Ryan's World," "Pikachu," "Ronald McDonald," "Stuart the Minion" and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Floats include ones from brands like Lego, "Peanuts," "Baby Shark," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Sesame Street."

One of the best ways to see the balloons is actually the day before when they are inflated. Last year's inflation took place Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public entrance was at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Click here for more details on the inflation event.

CELEBRITY PERFORMERS

Grammy-winner and Multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste will kick off the festivities.

Music superstar Cher will make her appearance just before the parade's end, signaled by the arrival of Santa's sleigh, parade organizers said.

The Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner is preparing to release a 25th-anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album "Believe" and just dropped her first new album in five years, "Christmas."

There will be appearances by Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with some Muppets from "Sesame Street," Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, and Manuel Turizo.

Broadway will be represented by performances from " & Juliet," "Back to the Future: The Musical," "How To Dance In Ohio," "Shucked" and "Spamalot," with an appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of "Gutenberg! The Musical!"

The NYPD has yet to announce this year's road closures, but here's what was closed last year.

ROAD CLOSURES THURSDAY

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

-West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

-West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

-Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceed on the following route:

-South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

-South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

-East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue

-South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street

-West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows:

-Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

-6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

-West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.

-West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

Note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:

-6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street

-8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

-8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets

-Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street

-Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)

-West 42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

-West 57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

