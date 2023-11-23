Extra Time: Rainbow Bridge crash explosion; Thanksgiving Parade preps underway

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have everything you need to know about preparations for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the latest on a vehicle explosion on Rainbow Bridge.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have everything you need to know about preparations for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the latest on a vehicle explosion near the U.S.-Canada border that sent law enforcement into a frenzy on Wednesday.

A vehicle crashed and exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge, leaving two people dead and prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area.

The blast happened in Niagara Falls on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

A Senior law enforcement official told ABC News that the car was on the U.S. side heading to Canada. The two people who died were in the vehicle.

Sources told ABC News the vehicle, believed to be a light-colored Mercedes, was speeding up to 100 miles per hour towards the border checkpoint at the American side of the bridge and hit a concrete barrier.

The impact sent the vehicle careening into the area where U.S.-bound traffic is sent for secondary screening. The vehicle burst into flames and then exploded. At this point it's unclear who the victims are.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said there was no indication of a terrorist-involved attack at the bridge, and the NYPD said there is no reason to think the incident had any connection to New York City.

Out of an abundance of caution, and because the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is such a massive event, the NYPD, state police, and the MTA will step up their surveillance and beef up their presence.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has more.

Meanwhile amid security preps for the parade, the annual Macy's balloon inflation festivities took place Wednesday night.

This year's parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 32 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, eight performance groups, and 700 clowns.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.