NYPD increasing security for Thanksgiving parade amid bridge explosion, Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say heightened tensions surrounding the war in the Middle East and an explosion along the U.S.-Canada border is causing the city to step up security ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The NYPD said it and other law enforcement agencies responsible for NYC bridges and tunnels will make sure there is a "robust" law enforcement presence on the city's highways and entry points, out of an abundance of caution.

There will also be additional visibility on bridges from the air, police said.

There is currently no reason to think what happened in western New York has connections to the city and police are already on heightened alert due to the holiday.

"The public will see increased security at locations across New York City, including entry and egress points into and out of the city," said Mayor Eric Adams. "We have also reached out to, and are in ongoing communication with, partners from across different levels of government to assist with this effort. Our number one priority is, and always will be, the safety of New Yorkers."

There continue to be no specific or credible threats to Thursday's parade, although an NYPD threat assessment notes we "continue to face a heightened and dynamic risk environment from a variety of extremists amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and malicious actors may view mass gatherings, iconic locations, and high-profile events, including parades, as targets of opportunity."

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off from the Upper West Side of Manhattan and processes along a two and a half mile route to Herald Square. An estimated 3.5 million people will view the parade in person.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.