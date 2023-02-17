Do I tip and if so how much? New York Magazine's etiquette guide triggering debate among New Yorkers

New York Magazine this month released its '194 Modern Etiquette Rules for Life After COVID' and the guidelines for tipping, in particular, have New Yorkers buzzing.

For years 20% has been considered a generous tip when dining in at a restaurant, but according to the magazine, 20% is now the bare minimum and anyone who leaves anything less is rude.

Additionally, the magazine says you should be leaving $1 whenever you pick up a coffee and tipping at least 10% when you grab takeout.

Editor Choire Sicha said a number of factors -- inflation, COVID, increased awareness about low wages in the service industry -- triggered a lot of discussion among the magazines writers and ultimately led to the article.

"There's just an entire part of New York City that is, honestly, only able to stay here because we have a system of tipping. They're under-paid, radically, a lot of people were out of work during COVID, a lot of restaurants are barely holding on," Sicha said. "That money goes to pay people. That's a bad system, maybe, but it's the system we currently live in."

Watch the full interview with Sicha in the video player above.

You can see all 194 rules for life at New York Magazine's website or by grabbing the latest copy wherever you buy magazines.

