New York City wants to dramatically increase number of intersections with red-light cameras

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is attempting to dramatically increase the number of red light cameras at intersections from the current 150 to 1,325.

The proposal for the increase comes as the city askes the legislature to reauthorize the program, which expires Dec 1.

The existing 150 intersections with red-light cameras have issued more than 704,280 tickets -- or roughly 1,930 per day.

The Department of Transportation says the average number of red-light violations issued at camera locations has declined by more 77% since the program began in 1994.

The current 150 intersections make up less than 1% of signalized intersections in the city.

Officials are also supporting legislation that would require the DMV to suspend vehicle registrations of the worst offenders with five or more red light camera violations.

They believe the duo of bills would help curb the uptick in reckless driving the city has experienced since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Three decades of data makes it clear: red light cameras reduce crashes and change driver behavior-but state law unfortunately limits their safety benefits to a tiny fraction of intersections," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "By renewing and expanding the program and cracking down on dangerous repeat offenders, NYC DOT will have new and improved tools to combat the historic rise in reckless driving we've seen since the pandemic.

Opponents call the program no more than a money grab and alternate tax on drivers.

