Travel Advisory issued in NYC for Monday due to severe storms

There is a threat of thunderstorms and strong winds expected Monday afternoon through Monday night.
CLICK HERE to get the latest AccuWeather forecast.
A storm system is expected to move through the area around 2 p.m. Monday and has the potential for severe thunderstorms, including strong wind and severe hail. There is also the possibility of an isolated tornado.
No flash flooding is anticipated at this time, but localized nuisance flooding is possible during periods of heavy rainfall.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip