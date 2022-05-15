Weather

Travel Advisory issued in NYC for Monday due to severe storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory has been issued for Monday in New York City due to severe weather.

There is a threat of thunderstorms and strong winds expected Monday afternoon through Monday night.

A storm system is expected to move through the area around 2 p.m. Monday and has the potential for severe thunderstorms, including strong wind and severe hail. There is also the possibility of an isolated tornado.



No flash flooding is anticipated at this time, but localized nuisance flooding is possible during periods of heavy rainfall.

