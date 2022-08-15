  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
22 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A tree branch fell and hit a man on the head in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.

The victim is at Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

ALSO READ | Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.