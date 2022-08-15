Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A tree branch fell and hit a man on the head in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.

The victim is at Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

