Vigil held in Brooklyn for victims of U-Haul rampage

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vigil in Brooklyn on Monday brought together leaders of an incredibly diverse community.

The victims of last week's U-Haul tragedy had different backgrounds - most were immigrants, some were working at the time - and there are physical and emotional scars that still haven't healed.

Last Monday, a man at the wheel of a rented U-Haul terrorized the streets of Bay Ridge, driving onto the sidewalks. People had to dive out of the way, but it hit nine pedestrians and cyclists, including one man at 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway who did not survive. He was identified as YiJie Ye.

The U-Haul would hit people at several more locations in the community before the police would apprehend him.

Weng Sor, 62, is charged with murder and attempted murder. Those impacted by everything are still struggling to understand why it all happened - it is something no one may ever understand.

Victim Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi, 36, is still in critical but stable condition and is recovering. Eyewitness News spoke to his wife who says he is improving very slowly but still has a long road ahead.

