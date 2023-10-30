Man vandalizes digital display in Columbus Circle subway station with horseshoe-looking object

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who vandalized a digital display screen in the subway.

The man was seen using something shaped like a horseshoe. The incident happened three weeks ago at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

